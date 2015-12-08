* Swiss Re reaffirms 2016 targets
* CFO says growing regular dividend among highest priorities
* Reinsurer holds investor day
ZURICH, Dec 8 Swiss Re on Tuesday
reaffirmed its financial targets for 2016 and said increasing
shareholder payouts was a key priority.
Zurich-based Swiss Re has said it is targeting a 700 basis
points return on equity above risk-free 10-year U.S. government
bonds and aims to grow economic net worth per share by 10
percent each year.
"Maintaining a strong capital position and growing the
regular dividend with long-term earnings are still our highest
priorities," Chief Financial Officer David Cole said in a
statement ahead of a meeting with investors.
"This is followed by the deployment of capital for business
growth where it meets our profitability requirements. Finally we
are committed to additional capital repatriation to
shareholders, where appropriate."
Reinsurers like Swiss Re, Munich Re and Hannover
Re act as a financial backstop for insurance
companies, helping them pay for large damage claims from
hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange for part of the premiums.
In October, Swiss Re posted an unexpected rise in
third-quarter net profit with earnings boosted by the release of
cash that had been set aside for insurance policies and low
payouts for natural disasters.
Shares in Swiss Re are up 17.5 percent in 2015 compared to a
16 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 Insurance index.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)