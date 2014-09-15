ZURICH, Sept 15 Swiss Re said on
Monday it expects to see a slowing decline in natural
catastrophe pricing rates, and sees demand doubling in some
markets by 2020.
The world's second-largest reinsurer, who helps shoulder the
risks faced by primary insurers in exchange for part of the
profit, said in a statement it expected demand for nat cat cover
to rise roughly 50 percent in mature markets and 100 percent in
high growth markets from 2012 to 2020.
Investment funds seeking higher yields in a low interest
rate environment have poured billions of dollars into the
industry in recent years, eating away at the pricing power and
relevance of reinsurers.
