ZURICH Nov 3 Swiss Re will begin buying back up to 1.0 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion) worth of its shares on Friday after a smaller-than-expected third-quarter profit fall.

The world's second-largest reinsurer said on Thursday that net profit fell to $1.175 billion from $1.399 billion the prior year after a difficult market and series of agricultural losses in Europe set back its core property and casualty reinsurance business.

The result was ahead of a 30 percent slip to $967 million expected on average in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.9704 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)