ZURICH Nov 3 Swiss Re will begin buying back up to 1.0 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion) worth of its shares on Friday after the capital-rich reinsurer weathered a difficult third quarter better than some had expected.

The world's second-largest reinsurer said on Thursday that net profit fell to $1.175 billion from $1.399 billion the prior year after softening market conditions and a series of agricultural losses in Europe set back its core property and casualty reinsurance business.

The result was ahead of a 30 percent slip to $967 million expected on average in a Reuters poll.

The reinsurer said results for the nine months through September were boosted by strong investment returns and a focus on large and tailored transactions that analysts have said set it ahead of other peers.

"We continue to focus on profitable growth while also addressing the protection gap in regions where people are still not insured," Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler said.

The billion-franc share buy-back was approved by shareholders in April and is the second within two years. The last -- also for up to 1 billion francs -- was announced after the group's 2015 nine-month results.

