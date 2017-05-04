(Adds detail, background, share indication)
ZURICH May 4 First-quarter net profit at Swiss
Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, fell nearly
47 percent after outlays on claims from Australia's Cyclone
Debbie stripped $350 million from its bottom line, it said on
Thursday.
The drop in profit, which fell shy of analyst estimates in a
Reuters poll, was offset by better-than-expected underwriting
profitability.
Shares were indicated 1.1 percent higher in pre-market
trade.
Swiss Re and other reinsurers act as financial backstops for
insurance companies, helping them cover the cost of claims from
natural and manmade disasters.
Cyclone Debbie in late March slammed into tourist resorts in
Australia's Queensland region and shut coal mines and commercial
centres over a 1,000-km stretch. Swiss Re took the biggest hit
from what it estimated to be a $1.3 billion industry loss.
Its first-quarter property and casualty combined ratio, a
measure of underwriting profitability, rose to 95.6 percent on
the back of Debbie's impact. A figure below 100 percent
indicates a profit.
Swiss Re in February said it expects a P&C combined ratio of
around 100 percent this year, meaning it expects to collect
roughly as much in premiums as it will have to pay out in
claims.
At group level, gross incoming premiums fell 10.5 percent as
the reinsurer turned down more business in response to falling
industry prices.
Price falls continued at a similar pace during the
industry's April renewals round, Swiss Re said on Thursday, and
the group wrote 2 percent less business during the round.
"We have responded decisively to the continued pricing
pressure across the industry by not accepting unprofitable
business, and our top line clearly shows that," Chief Executive
Christian Mumenthaler said in a statement.
German rival Munich Re -- which expects profit to
fall 8-15 percent this year due to low interest rates, continued
price declines and technology investments -- posts first-quarter
results on May 9.
