BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.04 bln multifamily DUS REMIC under its GeMS program
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program
ZURICH May 7 Swiss Re, the world's second largest reinsurer, recorded a profit of $1.2 billion for the first three months of the year, helped by fewer natural catastrophes.
This compared to an average forecast for $909 million net profit in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The group, which competes with Germany's Munich Re , said it remained on track to its achieve 2011-2015 financial targets. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program
MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila producer, is planning a Feb. 8 pricing for its long-delayed initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm with pounding rains and high winds roared up the U.S. East Coast on Monday, threatening travel for millions, after killing at least 20 people in the South and flattening a mobile home park in southwest Georgia.