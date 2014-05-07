ZURICH May 7 Swiss Re, the world's second largest reinsurer, recorded a profit of $1.2 billion for the first three months of the year, helped by fewer natural catastrophes.

This compared to an average forecast for $909 million net profit in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The group, which competes with Germany's Munich Re , said it remained on track to its achieve 2011-2015 financial targets. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)