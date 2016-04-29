ZURICH, April 29 Reinsurer Swiss Re AG
sees increasing the amount of insurance and reinsurance
protection sold in emerging markets as a process that will take
decades, its chief financial officer said on Friday.
"The protection gap that we see in the emerging markets is
something that represents a very long term opportunity," David
Cole told Reuters in an interview.
Facing falling prices, reinsurers are trying to expand the
market by rolling out products such as hurricane recovery cover
for developing countries, where insurance protection is scant,
meaning it could take years to bounce back from big natural
catastrophes.
"It's not a one-year story, it's not a five-year story, it's
actually a multiple decade story," Cole said.
