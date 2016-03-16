ZURICH, March 16 Swiss Re boosted the compensation for outgoing Chief Executive Michel Lies in 2015, according the reinsurer's annual report published on Wednesday.

Total 2015 compensation for Lies, who last month said he would retire in July, was 7.02 million Swiss francs ($7.11 million) compared to 6.328 million francs in 2014.

In its annual Economic Value Management report, Zurich-based Swiss Re also said its economic net worth per share declined to $110.6 from $112.1. Swiss Re aims to increase economic net worth per share by an average of 10 percent per year over 2011-2015. ($1 = 0.9871 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)