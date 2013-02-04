* UBS bubble index goes further into risk zone despite new
rules
* Low interest rates have helped property market boom
* SNB can introduce capital buffer for banks to prevent
bubble
ZURICH, Feb 4 Switzerland's housing market is
showing signs of overheating, research showed on Monday,
fuelling a debate on whether its central bank should impose a
capital buffer on lenders to cool mortgage activity.
The UBS real estate bubble index jumped 0.9 points to 1.11
points in the fourth quarter, pushing further into the risk zone
that starts at 1.0 and which it entered in the previous quarter
for the first time since Switzerland suffered a housing market
collapse two decades ago.
"The rise of 0.09 points reflects a further rise in the
unhealthy dependency on low interest rates," UBS economists said
in a statement, adding if the trend continues the index looks
set to enter the "bubble zone", which begins at 2.00, by the end
of 2014.
The UBS economists said a recent recovery in financial
markets and the lessening appeal of safe havens like Switzerland
could slow down the sharp rise in real estate prices in the
current quarter.
"The majority of the demand, however, is domestic, which
means that without a significant increase in long-term interest
rates, the trend is unlikely to be reversed," they said.
Swiss real estate prices and home mortgage loans have grown
20 percent in the past four years.
While the bubble has built, the Swiss National Bank has been
forced to keep interest rates at rock bottom to hold down the
franc, which had soared as investors sought a safe haven from
the euro zone crisis.
The central bank can recommend that the government impose a
counter-cyclical capital buffer of up to 2.5 percent of the
risk-weighted assets in a bank's mortgage portfolio.
But it has said it wants to give tougher mortgage-lending
standards imposed by Swiss regulator FINMA last year more time
first.
The bulk of Swiss home mortgages are held by the country's
smaller banks, rather than UBS and Credit Suisse
, which are already subject to strict capital rules
imposed after the financial crisis.
At about 40 percent, Swiss home ownership is comparatively
low, less than in France or Britain. A high number of skilled
workers moving to Switzerland has helped support the
market.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by John Stonestreet)