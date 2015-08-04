ZURICH Aug 4 The Swiss property market, moving
ahead while the economy shrinks, is in more danger of developing
a bubble than at any time since 1991, UBS said in a quarterly
study on Tuesday.
Negative interest rates have created excess demand for
property as an investment, the Zurich-based bank said, which
brings the housing market back into focus for the Swiss National
Bank (SNB).
Loan applications for second homes hit their highest on
record in the second quarter, UBS said.
"While lower rents push down returns on real estate
investments, the overheating market for investment properties
has spilled over into the home market given the scarcity of
investment and the negative interest rate environment," UBS said
in a statement on its Swiss Real Estate Bubble Index.
The index rose to 1.37 points in the second quarter, up from
1.31 in the first three months of 2015 and its highest level
since the first quarter of 1991.
Readings between zero and 1.00 are categorized as a boom,
while anything higher is seen as a risk. Readings above 2.00 are
categorized as a bubble.
Mortgage volume of private households rose 3.5 percent on
the year, and house prices climbed almost 2 percent, UBS said.
While the gains are moderate historically, they are high in
relation to shrinking Swiss economic output and a sharp drop in
consumer prices.
At its last monetary policy meeting in June, the SNB said
imbalances in the housing market had not yet begun to even out.
The central bank, government and mortgage lenders have come
up with a variety of measures to combat rising property prices,
which have also been spurred by immigration and Switzerland's
appeal as a safe haven for financial investors.
The government provides no official data on the housing
market.
