* SNB worried about risk to financial stability
* Low interest rates have helped property market boom
ZURICH Feb 13 The Swiss government is taking
steps to try to stop a housing market boom running out of
control, announcing on Wednesday it will demand banks hold
additional capital to dampen mortgage activity.
Real estate prices and mortgage lending have risen strongly
in Switzerland in recent years, a by-product of the ultra-low
interest rates set by the central bank to lessen the appeal of
the safe-haven Swiss franc and prevent a recession.
The government action comes as the result of a request from
the Swiss National Bank, which has repeatedly expressed concern
about overheating house prices.
"These imbalances intensified further during the second
half of 2012, reaching levels that pose a risk to the stability
of the banking sector, and hence to the Swiss economy," the SNB
said in a statement.
