India says won't be impacted by some Gulf nations snapping ties with Qatar
NEW DELHI, June 5 India will not be impacted by some Gulf countries cutting off diplomatic ties with Qatar, Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Monday.
GENEVA Oct 8 Libyan-owned energy group Tamoil said on Monday production at its Swiss Collombey refinery would resume on Tuesday after a two-and-a-half week planned halt for maintenance.
The plant will reach its full capacity of 78,000 barrels per day on Oct. 20, the company said in an emailed statement.
The statement also said that the firm had invested around 13 million Swiss francs ($13.9 million)on Collombey this year, following pressure from cantonal authorities to clean up the 50-year old plant. ($1 = 0.9335 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jane Baird)
NEW DELHI, June 5 India will not be impacted by some Gulf countries cutting off diplomatic ties with Qatar, Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Monday.
MOSCOW, June 5 It is in Russia's interest to have a "stable and peaceful" situation in the Gulf, the Kremlin said on Monday, commenting on the decision by a number of Arab nations to sever diplomatic relations with Qatar.