* Vote on Nov. 24
* Poll shows population equally divided
* Swiss angry over executive pay excesses
ZURICH, Oct 18 Swiss voters are equally divided
over a proposal to limit monthly executive pay to the equivalent
of the annual earnings of a company's lowest paid member of
staff, a poll showed on Friday.
The survey, based on polling between Oct. 7 and 12 by market
research institute gfs.bern showed 44 percent of voters intended
to back the so-called 1:12 initiative in a popular vote to be
held on Nov. 24, while the same number were against.
Critics of the proposal, including the Swiss government,
fear it hurt the attractiveness of Switzerland as a business
destination.
Switzerland's SP socialist party, which supports the
initiative brought by its youth organisation JUSO, said the poll
showed the population was no longer ready to accept excessive
managerial salaries.
But SGV, an umbrella organisation of Swiss small and
medium-sized firms, argued the opposite, saying the poll showed
a majority of voters were not convinced by the proposal.
Joining global anger at multi-million dollar payouts for
executives, Swiss voters in March backed some of the world's
strictest controls on executive pay, forcing public companies to
give shareholders a binding say over compensation.