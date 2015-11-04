ZURICH Nov 4 Switzerland's government outlined
new laws on Wednesday that aim to better protect customers of
financial services firms.
The proposed Financial Services Act and Financial
Institutions Act would establish a supervisory system for the
likes of portfolio managers and asset management firms, and make
provisions for client advisor training.
The Financial Services Act also aims to improve the
transparency of investment advice to clients.
Switzerland's parliament will now discuss the laws, which
are similar to measures outlined by Britain and the European
Union through the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) and Markets
in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) respectively.
The Swiss Bankers Association, a lobbying group, said it
would look more closely at the proposals but backed them at
first view.
