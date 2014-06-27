ZURICH, June 27 Switerland touted its
qualifications to be a hub of renminbi trading on Friday, as its
central bank chief and finance minister hosted People's Bank of
China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan at a private event for Swiss and
Chinese bankers near Zurich.
Competition is fierce among Europe's major financial centres
to trade in China's currency. Frankfurt and Luxembourg are vying
with London, the favourite of many analysts, and Switzerland is
trying to muscle into the competition.
Friday's event gave the Swiss a change to make their case,
according to the Swiss Banking Association, which arranged the
meetings, in conjunction with the China Banking Association.
Swiss banks want a swap line between the SNB and the PBOC,
and thus for clearings through a Chinese bank based in
Switzerland. Switzerland's banking lobby said efforts are
underway which could lead to a renminbi-Swiss franc swap line,
which would allow renminbi clearing by a Swiss bank.
A spokesman for the Swiss National Bank would not elaborate
on the meeting, which was attended by Swiss central bank head
Thomas Jordan. A Swiss government spokesman wasn't immediately
available for comment.
China has relaxed controls over the last five years to
establish the yuan as an international currency of trade and
reduce its reliance on other currencies. The yuan is expected to
become a so-called reserve currency, meaning it will be
stockpiled by central banks, and to be fully convertible into
other currencies by 2015.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Additional reporting by Sujata
Rao; Editing by Larry King)