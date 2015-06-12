* For other news from Reuters Wealth Management Summit,
* Bank to diversify further away from advising super-wealthy
* Reyl managed 10.7 bln francs of assets at end 2014
* Plans to expand in U.S., set up in Dubai
By Katharina Bart and Tom Miles
GENEVA, June 12 Swiss private bank Reyl & Cie
plans to expand internationally and increase its assets under
management by 50-100 percent over the next five years as it
diversifies further away from its traditional business of
advising the super-wealthy.
The bank managed 10.7 billion Swiss francs ($11.5 bln) at
the end of 2014, and although that fell by 9 percent in 30
minutes on Jan. 15, when the Swiss National Bank unleashed a
huge rise in the value of the currency, it has since recovered
and grown again.
"We are working on a 2016-2020 plan which involves getting
our assets under management significantly north of 15 billion,
so we still have strong ambitions," Chief Executive Francois
Reyl said in an interview at the bank's headquarters in Geneva
for the Reuters Wealth Management Summit.
"Hopefully we can grow the business north of 15, north of 20
maybe."
Swiss private banks have been buffeted by a storm of
scrutiny and regulation in the past five years, largely linked
to accusations of helping rich American and European clients
avoid tax by stashing money in secret accounts in the past.
The reforms have levelled the playing field, exposing Swiss
banks to low-cost rivals abroad and prompting a wave of
takeovers as banks seek the size needed to survive.
Swiss banks still have a cachet, Reyl said, because of the
"culture of confidentiality" that is part of the national
character, but otherwise they face fierce competition.
Reyl's strategy over the past 12 years has been to branch
out into institutional asset management, fund services and
corporate advice on mergers, lending and debt, giving it more
legs to stand on when times are tough.
Its target private banking client is a first or second
generation cross-border entrepreneur who is still in the "wealth
creation phase", said Reyl, whose father founded the bank in
1973.
With ultra-low interest rates, clients are currently showing
interest in Swiss and British real estate, private equity,
alternative investments and shares, while steering away from
fixed income, cash and gold.
The bank now manages 3.2 billion francs in its traditional
wealth management business, 3.6 billion in asset management, and
the balance in asset services and custody work for institutional
investors.
"What was a nice-to-have diversification became an absolute
necessity," Reyl said, adding that a narrowly focused bank of
the same size would find it hard to stand alone.
The bank has also ploughed an undisclosed amount into
expanding in Asia and the United States and it aims to set up
soon in Dubai, giving it a "springboard" around the Middle East
and into Africa.
It does not plan to grow by acquisition, unless it can pick
up a team in one go.
It does however plan to expand within the United States - a
marked contrast to many other Swiss banks, a swathe of which are
paying multi-million dollar penalties to the U.S. Justice
Department.
The voluntary U.S. scheme, launched in 2013, allows banks to
make amends for helping account holders hide assets from the
U.S. tax authorities.
Reyl's lawyers determined it had no need to offer any U.S.
settlement, and Reyl said he was "serene and relaxed" to the
point the bank had sought an investment and advisory licence in
the United States.
($1 = 0.9281 Swiss francs)
