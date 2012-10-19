* Leftwing alliance forces referendum on tax system
* Rich foreigners taxed on house rent value, not wealth
* Several cantons scrapped special taxes in recent years
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Oct 19 A tax system that has attracted
wealthy foreigners like Phil Collins and Michael Schumacher to
live in Switzerland will be put to a vote to see if the people
want to scrap it.
An alliance of left-wing parties and trade unions said on
Friday they had collected the 100,000 signatures needed to put
their proposal, "Enough with tax privileges for millionaires",
to a referendum.
Switzerland has attracted more than 5,000 wealthy foreigners
with tax deals based on the rental value of their property
rather than their actual income or wealth, on the condition that
they do not work in the country.
Along with Formula One driver Schumacher and popstar Phil
Collins, Switzerland's wealthy expats include singer Tina Turner
and the richest of all, Ingvar Kamprad, the founder of furniture
store IKEA, who moved from Sweden in 1976.
Opposition to favourable treatment for tax exiles has grown
in Switzerland, and the cantons of Zurich, Schaffhausen and
Appenzell have already scrapped the policy after referendums.
But last month parliament rejected a proposal by the
centre-left Social Democrats to scrap the tax breaks.
Instead it adopted a government plan to increase the basis
on which taxes are levied to seven times the annual rental value
of rich foreigners' homes from five times previously.
The Alternative Left party condemned that as a mere
"cosmetic tightening" and joined the Social Democrats and trade
unions to collect the necessary signatures to force a nationwide
vote.
"The flat-rate tax hurts equal rights and undermines
attitudes to taxation," Alternative Left said in a statement.
The cabinet and parliament must now debate the initiative
before it goes to a popular vote - discussions which could delay
the referendum but not prevent it going ahead.
The special tax was first introduced in 1862 by the canton
of Vaud along Lake Geneva in a bid to help the tourist industry
by encouraging wealthy pensioners to move to the country. The
government says 22,000 jobs are dependent on the scheme.