ZURICH Feb 22 Luxury goods group Richemont
is considering cutting up to 350 jobs in Switzerland in
what analysts say could signal a lasting weakness in the Swiss
watch industry.
Richemont on Monday confirmed Swiss newspaper Le Temps'
Friday report which cited an internal memo and said the company
would be cutting up to 4 percent of its Swiss workforce given
tough market conditions and the Swiss franc's strength that has
weighed on tourist visits.
"Richemont would not consider jobs cuts in its production
facilities if it was foreseeing an imminent rebound in the watch
industry, in our view," analysts at JPMorgan Cazenove said in a
note on Monday. "Watch production employees are skilled
craftsmen, and it takes time to train them."
Richemont's portfolio includes the Cartier, Vacheron
Constantin, Piaget and Montblanc brands. It employs around 9,000
staff in Switzerland.
Richemont said last month business was likely to remain
challenging after sales fell 4 percent in the final three months
of 2015, with the Hong Kong market remaining weak and Islamist
attacks hitting tourist spending in Europe.
Several watch makers have cut jobs in recent months, such as
Kering's recently acquired Ulysse Nardin and
privately-owned Parimigiani and Christophe Claret.
The industry is having to adapt to a market with fewer
Russian, Middle Eastern and Chinese buyers than a year ago,
feeling the combined effects of record low oil prices and signs
of economic weakness in China.
Swiss watch exports fell 7.9 percent in January year-on-year
and in nominal terms after falling 3.3 percent in the full year.
($1 = 0.9984 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Michael Shields,
editing by David Evans)