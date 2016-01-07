ZURICH Jan 7 The former deputy chief executive
officer of Swiss private bank J. Safra Sarasin will
pay a "low six-figure amount" to have a German tax-fraud
investigation against him closed, his spokesman said on
Thursday.
Eric Sarasin resigned from the bank in October 2014 to leave
himself free to defend himself in the investigation led by
German prosecutors into alleged "cum/ex" dividend stock trading
products that could be used to help clients benefit taxwise.
The bank has said it never set up or distributed such
products and Eric Sarasin has also denied that he was involved
in such a scheme.
Eric Sarasin's spokesman, Joerg Denzler, said on Thursday
that the Cologne prosecutor has now agreed to close the case
under the terms of a German law whereby a payment to the
authorities in "appropriate cases" leads to the termination of
an investigation without indictment.
"Eric Sarasin will pay a low six-figure amount. This payment
does not represent a fine, nor does it imply any admission of
guilt," Denzler said in a statement.
Sarasin was investigated for allegedly being an accessory to
tax evasion and commercial fraud.
Denzler told Reuters the amount is more than 100,000 euros
($109,000) and less than 300,000 euros.
In 2014 Swiss authorities searched as part of the German
investigation the offices of Bank J. Safra Sarasin, which was
taken over by Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra in 2011.
"Today's happy conclusion ends a phase that put a huge
burden on me and my personal environment," Eric Sarasin said in
the statement. "With regard to my future professional life, I
will review my options in the coming weeks and months."
Prosecutors in Cologne declined to confirm that the case had
been closed on Thursday.
($1 = 0.9213 euros)
(Reporting by John Miller in Zurich, Matthias Inverardi in
Duesseldorf; Editing by Greg Mahlich)