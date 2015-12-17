ZURICH Officers have been dispatched to a Jewish school in Zurich, police said on Thursday, without giving details.

Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten said on its website police had blocked streets surrounding a Jewish school in Schoentalstrasse in the centre of Zurich, which has a sizeable Jewish community.

A police spokesperson said a statement would be issued later.

