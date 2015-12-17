Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
ZURICH Officers have been dispatched to a Jewish school in Zurich, police said on Thursday, without giving details.
Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten said on its website police had blocked streets surrounding a Jewish school in Schoentalstrasse in the centre of Zurich, which has a sizeable Jewish community.
A police spokesperson said a statement would be issued later.
(Reporting by John Miller and Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.