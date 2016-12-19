ZURICH A man stormed into a Zurich mosque and opened fire on people praying on Monday evening, injuring three people, police said.

Two of the three men - aged 30, 35 and 56 years - were seriously injured, Zurich city police said.

The suspect, a man around the age of 30 years old according to witness accounts, had fled the mosque and was believed to have left the building, police said.

Police said a body was found nearby, but could not comment on any link to the shootings while investigations were still under way.

Police said they had collected evidence inside the building and could not further comment on the motive or the suspect's background. He was wearing dark clothing and a dark wool cap, they said.

