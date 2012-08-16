ZURICH Aug 16 Switzerland's current account
surplus declined by nearly a quarter in 2011 due to lower income
from direct investments abroad, a year during which the central
bank set a cap on the franc's value to deter investors fleeing
the euro debt crisis.
The current account surplus for 2011 shrank by 20 billion
Swiss francs ($20.45 billion) to 62 billion, a drop equal to 11
percent of gross domestic product, the Swiss National Bank said
on Thursday. Income from direct investments outside Switzerland
declined by 21 billion to 54 billion.
Last year the franc shot up nearly 20 percent against the
euro to near parity, prompting the Swiss National Bank to impose
a cap on Sept. 6 to lessen the threat of deflation and a
recession.
The strong franc, which central bank Chairman Thomas Jordan
said is still over-valued despite the cap, led some
manufacturing companies to warn they would be forced to move
production abroad to lower costs.
The Swiss economy depends heavily on exports, with more than
half destined for the neighbouring euro zone, whose debt crisis
has sapped confidence among businesses and households.
In what may be a sign of production being relocated, the
data showed a marked increase in investment abroad by
manufacturers, especially chemicals and plastics companies. For
the first time, Asia became the main recipient of Swiss FDI
flows.
Trade unionists have in the past urged the SNB to shift the
cap toward 1.40 per euro to weaken the franc further, though
those calls have died down in recent months and the SNB has said
it cannot shift the cap at will.
Despite fears that the franc's strength would erode
competitiveness, the data showed receipts from exports of goods
rose by 2 percent in 2011, while imports remained unchanged from
a year earlier. In the cross-border services trade receipts
declined 2 percent, given falling revenues in the financial
services sector.
Exports of precision instruments and watches grew at the
strongest rates, though machinery, equipment and electronics
exports also rose slightly. The biggest sector for exports -
chemical firms such as Clariant - however saw a decline
of 2 percent.
Foreign portfolio investment in Switzerland fell by 20
billion francs, as the SNB repurchased its own debt to loosen
policy and take pressure off the franc. Commercial banks'
business abroad yielded a net capital inflow of 49 billion.
($1 = 0.9779 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)