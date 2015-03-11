WARSAW, March 11 Polish banks expect the state
to partly finance the special funds to be set up to help holders
of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, the head of banks'
association said on Wednesday.
Polish banks offered on Wedneasday to create the funds
mostly to help holders of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, who
suffered a sharp increase in monthly installments after the
recent franc surge.
"I think that a part of the financing for the stability fund
should come from public funds," Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz said.
"These will be hundreds of millions zlotys per year,
billions over years, we need the support of institutions and we
are in talks on that issue," the head at Poland's biggest lender
PKO BP Zgigniew Jagiello said.
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Marcin Goettig; Writing by
Agnieszka Barteczko)