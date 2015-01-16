LONDON Jan 16 British bank Barclays
lost tens of millions of dollars from the volatile moves in the
Swiss franc on Thursday, an industry source said on Friday.
Several banking sources said most major banks were likely to
have lost money from the unprecedented surge in the value of the
franc after the Swiss central bank abandoned a cap on the
currency.
Banks lost money because the franc moved so quickly firms
could not immediately fill client orders, the sources said. The
first industry source said Barclays would honour all the trades
made in spot Swiss franc trading.
Retail foreign exchange brokers were nursing hefty losses
from the Swiss currency move and broker Alpari UK filed for
insolvency.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Alexander Smith and
Nishant Kumar)