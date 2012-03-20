ZURICH, March 20 Swiss prosecutors have widened
a probe over the leaking of private bank information that helped
force the head of the Swiss National Bank to resign to now
include Christoph Blocher, a former cabinet member and senior
member of the Swiss People's Party.
Blocher's home and firm were searched on Tuesday as part of
the criminal inquiry, according to a statement from Zurich's
prosecutor. Blocher's spokesman Livio Zanolari declined to
comment.
Former SNB head Philipp Hildebrand resigned in January
after emails cast doubt on his claims not to have known about a
lucrative foreign exchange trade made by his wife Kashya in
August, weeks before the SNB moved to stop the Swiss franc
climbing.
In January, prosecutors opened criminal proceedings into two
members of Blocher's party, Hermann Lei and Claudio Schmid, who
are both accused of passing on data on SNB chief Philipp
Hildebrand's account in breach of the country's strict bank
secrecy laws.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; editing by Andrew Roche)