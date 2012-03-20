(Adds details and background)
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, March 20 Swiss prosecutors have widened
a probe over the leaking of private bank information that helped
force the head of the Swiss National Bank Philipp Hildebrand to
resign, to include a right-wing politician instrumental in his
downfall.
Police searched the house and office of former cabinet
minister Christoph Blocher on Tuesday, Zurich's state
prosecutors said in a statement, on suspicion of violation of
the country's strict bank secrecy laws.
Blocher's spokesman Livio Zanolari had no comment on the
probe.
Hildebrand was forced to resign in January over a
controversial currency trade made by his wife Kashya in August,
weeks before the bank moved to stop the Swiss franc climbing.
The latest twist in the Hildebrand saga represents an
embarrassing fall from grace for the 71-year-old Blocher, who is
widely credited with transforming the Swiss People's Party (SVP)
from a small, rural movement into Switzerland's biggest
political force.
Blocher, a long-time critic of Hildebrand, had repeatedly
called for his head after the SNB ran up big losses in 2010 from
ill-fated interventions to try to stem the franc's rise.
Describing himself as a "postman" in the affair, Blocher has
denied having seen any bank documents, which would contravene
his party's staunch defence of bank secrecy. But the government
said previously that Blocher had given it a copy of a statement
from a Hildebrand bank account on Dec. 15.
Since his exit from government in 2007, Blocher has been a
vocal critic of the government. He has led right-wing opposition
to a U.S. tax proposal to reduce bank secrecy championed by the
woman who replaced him in government, Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf,
one of the staunchest defenders of Hildebrand before his
resignation.
In January, prosecutors opened criminal proceedings into two
members of Blocher's party, Hermann Lei and Claudio Schmid, who
are both accused of passing on data on Hildebrand's account.
The affair shone the spotlight on the SNB's credibility at a
time when the central bank is trying to defend a cap of 1.20
francs to the euro.
Last week a special parliamentary session on the currency
trading scandal rejected demands from the SVP to curb the
independence of the SNB and its ability to cap the franc.
Also on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund called on
Switzerland to allow its currency to start trading freely again
once deflationary pressures ease and growth picks up.
