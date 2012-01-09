BERNE Jan 9 The mastermind of the right-wing Swiss People's Party said he believes the head of the Swiss National Bank's supervisory council will not be able to continue to serve after Chairman Philipp Hildebrand resigned due to a currency trading scandal.

Hansueli Raggenbass is President of the Bank Council, which is the body overseeing the governing board of the central bank.

"I'm of the opinion that Raggenbass won't be able to stay on," he said at a media conference in Berne.

The SVP has the most seats in parliament's lower house and has long been critical of Hildebrand.

