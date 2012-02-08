ZURICH Feb 8 The Swiss National Bank's
(SNB) governing board is seeking a new member to set monetary
policy and curb the franc's strength after Philipp Hildebrand
resigned as chairman following an uproar over a controversial
currency trade.
The bank's supervisory council apparently forced Hildebrand
to step down after emails failed to clear him of involvement in
the deal.
Hildebrand was one of the three board members who help
determine policy and who each head their own SNB department,
focussing on international affairs, financial stability or
operational issues.
Board members must be Swiss nationals living in Switzerland
and have a "flawless reputation and a stated knowledge of
currency, bank and financial questions", according to Swiss law.
The government elects them for six years.
That makes the deputy members of the policy-making board
frontrunners for the job but the SNB's bank council has said it
wants to consider external candidates as well.
Vice Chairman Thomas Jordan, has taken the helm for the time
being, pending the new appointment. The other current board
member is Jean-Pierre Danthine. Deputy board member Thomas Moser
has taken Hildebrand's seat on an interim basis.
Below is a selection of possible candidates. Although Jordan
is considered a top pick for taking the job of chairman
permanently, no front-runner for the board vacancy has emerged:
THOMAS MOSER
Born in 1967, Moser has a doctorate in economics from the
University of Zurich and worked as a research assistant and
economist at Zurich institutions before joining the SNB's
International Monetary Relations unit in 1999. He was adviser to
the Swiss Executive Director at the IMF between 2001 and 2004
and took up the role himself from May 2006 until the end of
2009. He was appointed deputy member of the SNB governing board
at the start of 2010, and is responsible for economic,
international and legal affairs in the department formerly run
by Hildebrand.
THOMAS WIEDMER
Born in 1962, Wiedmer studied economics and psychology at the
University of Berne and holds a doctorate in mathematical
economics. He was a research fellow at the University of
California at Berkley in 1994-1995. On his return home, he
worked as a business analyst at insurer Swiss Re, before joining
the finance department of the canton of Berne. He was appointed
to the extended SNB board on May 1, 2000 and is responsible for
finance in Jordan's department. Since 2007 he has been the SNB's
representative on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.
DEWET MOSER
Born in 1960, Moser holds a master's degree in economics from
the University of Basel. He joined the SNB in 1986 and held a
research position at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis in
the United States from 1990 to 1991. Among his roles at the SNB
he has headed the monetary operations advisory section and been
responsible for risk management. He was appointed a deputy
member of the governing board in December 2006 and has headed
the financial markets section of Danthine's department since May
2007.
FRITZ ZURBRUEGG
Now in charge of Switzerland's office for financial planning
and accounting, Zurbruegg, 52, has spent considerable time in
Washington. Having studied law and economics at university in
Berne, he served as an economist at the IMF between 1992 and
1994. Between 1998 and 2006 he was senior adviser and executive
director of Switzerland's representation to the IMF.
THOMAS STRAUBHAAR
Straubhaar, who studied at the University of Berne, has been
a professor at the University of Hamburg since 1999. He has also
spent time at the University of California, Berkeley, among
other appointments.
Straubhaar frequently writes opinion pieces for
German-language newspapers such as the Financial Times
Deutschland and Spiegel, where he wrote that the European
Central Bank should not buy peripheral sovereign debt.
AYMO BRUNETTI
Born in 1963, Brunetti received his doctorate in economics
in 1992, spent time at Harvard and has worked as a professor at
the University of Basel. Since 1999 Brunetti has held various
economic posts in Berne, and between 2003 and 2012 he headed the
State Secretariat for Economics's (SECO) economic policy
directorate.
Brunetti stepped down from his SECO post on Feb. 1 and now
has a full professorship at the University of Berne.
BEATRICE WEDER DI MAURO
The only woman touted to join the central bank's board,
Weder di Mauro has both the academic know-how and international
ties the SNB is looking for. Born in 1965, she received her
doctorate from the University of Basel, was a visiting scholar
at Harvard and the New York Federal Reserve and since 2001 has
been a professor at the University of Mainz in Germany.
In addition to working as an economist for the World Bank
and the International Monetary Fund, she was a member of the
Swiss Board of Economic Advisors and since 2004 has served as a
member of the German government's panel of economic advisers.
Yet Weder di Mauro said on Feb. 3 she is increasingly
seeking private sector work as opposed to public service. She
asked the German government not to appoint her for another term
as adviser and flagship bank UBS wants her to join its
board.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Catherine Bosley; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)