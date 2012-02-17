* SNB chief Hildebrand quit after wife's currency buy

* Council chief criticised for backing Hildebrand too long

* SNB council aims to recommend new board member in April

By Catherine Bosley

ZURICH, Feb 17 The head of the Swiss National Bank's supervisory council, sharply criticised for standing by ex-Chairman Philipp Hildebrand in an uproar over a currency trade, announced on Friday he will not stand for re-election.

Hildebrand quit last month, apparently forced out when emails failed to clear him of involvement in a trade made by his wife three weeks before the SNB set a cap on the Swiss franc's surging value, prompting criticism she had benefited from privileged information.

The SNB's supervisory board - in particular President Hansueli Raggenbass - was accused of lax oversight and criticised for keeping regulations on board members' financial dealings secret even as the scandal broke.

Raggenbass, who sat by Hildebrand at a penultimate press conference as the policy chief sought to explain himself, came under intense pressure to resign.

Initially, the bank council had given Hildebrand a clean bill of health and an auditor deemed the purchase by Kashya Hildebrand of 400,000 Swiss francs ($435,800) worth of dollars in compliance with the SNB's internal rules.

"President Hansueli Raggenbass has informed the bank council and the President of the Federal Council Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf of his decision not to stand for re-election," the SNB said in a statement. It did not say who might replace him. His current term in office is due to expire in April.

The federal council is Switzerland's multi-party government. The SNB will hold its annual general meeting on April 27 in Berne. Switzerland's 26 cantons are its largest shareholders.

NEW RULES

The council has already ordered an overhaul of the rules concerning trading by board members and an audit of the governing board members' financial dealings in recent years.

The results of the audit will be announced as soon as it is available, the council said on Friday. Moreover, it aims to approve new "far-reaching restrictions" on board members' investments next month.

The search is also on for someone to fill the vacancy on the policy-setting board left by Hildebrand. Vice Chairman Thomas Jordan is serving as interim head and is considered a likely choice to get the job permanently.

The council said it is drawing up a list of candidates and expects to make a recommendation to the government in April, in line with the time frame already suggested.