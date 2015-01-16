ZURICH Jan 16 Basel is to lay on extra trams on
Saturday to cope with high numbers of Swiss shoppers expected to
travel to Germany to profit from the strong Swiss franc.
Switzerland's central bank shocked financial markets on
Thursday by scrapping a three-year-old cap on the franc and
sending the currency soaring against the euro.
With bargains to be had, the transport authority for the
Swiss border city of Basel is anticipating a repeat of the
Christmas rush as shoppers head into Germany.
"Based on the experience that we had with this new line over
Christmas time and Advent season where there was very strong
demand into Germany, we expect that there will be similar strong
demand tomorrow," a spokeswoman for the transport authority
said.
The authority is adding three trams to part of its service
into Germany between 1330 GMT and 1700 GMT on Saturday.
A spokeswoman for the transport authority in Geneva, which
is near the French border, said it was monitoring the situation
but currently had no plans to increase its services.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Andrew Roche)