LONDON Jan 19 There was good news and bad on
Monday for the Russian businessman behind two of the retail
brokers at the centre of a financial storm over trading losses
after Switzerland abandoned its cap on the value of the franc.
Alpari UK, one of the largest players in a sector that
focuses on small-scale investors trading for their own account,
said it had applied for insolvency after suffering huge losses
when the cap on the Swiss franc against the euro was scrapped.
Meanwhile, Alpari founder and co-owner Andrey Dashin's other
Cyprus-based retail brokerage, forextime.com or FXTM, said it
wanted to announce that the franc's sudden jump had no "major
impact" on its business.
"A solid risk management policy has always been in place to
safeguard the Company and its clients against situations like
this," FXTM said in a post on its web and LinkedIn pages.
"All losses have been absorbed and our clients' funds remain
protected. Any negative balances which have arisen are in the
process of being corrected and business will continue as usual."
FXTM had no immediate comment on Dashin's role in the two
companies, or whether some of Alpari's clients or business might
move or be sold to the second company. A spokesman said Dashin
was not immediately available for comment.
Both are Cyprus-based, although at least one of the
companies carrying the Alpari name was officially authorised and
regulated by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority.
Dashin's personal website lists him as "the Chairman of the
Board of Directors and co-owner of the Alpari brand, founder of
ForexTime (FXTM)". Company filings from Cyprus list him as a
former shareholder and director of the Cyprus-based company that
owns Alpari UK.
