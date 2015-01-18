(Repeats story published late Friday; no changes to text)
By Anirban Nag and Steve Slater
LONDON Jan 16 The Swiss franc shock
reverberated through currency trading firms around the world on
Friday, wiping out many small-scale investors and the brokerages
that cater to them and forcing regulators to take a closer look
at the sector.
Some major banks also lost out when the Swiss National Bank
scrapped its three-year-old cap on the franc against the euro
without warning on Thursday, including Britain's
Barclays which lost "tens of millions" of dollars, an
industry source said.
Retail broker Alpari UK filed for insolvency on Friday,
while New York-listed FXCM Inc, one of the biggest
platforms catering to online and retail currency traders, said
it looked to be in breach of regulatory capital requirements
after its clients suffered $225 million of losses.
FXCM had to turn to Leucadia National Corp, the
parent of investment bank Jefferies, to quickly broker a $300
million loan that was expected to close Friday afternoon.
In the past 15 years, retail currency trading has grown
quickly, attracting individuals staking their own money with
long trading hours, low transaction costs and the ability to
take on huge risks for a relatively small sum.
Retail currency trade makes up nearly 4 percent of global
daily spot turnover of nearly $2 trillion, the latest survey
from the Bank of International Settlements shows, having grown
from almost nothing in the 1990s.
This small share means the sector poses limited risk to the
financial system but retail brokers are much more vulnerable to
big losses than banks. Regulators in New Zealand, Hong Kong,
Britain and the United States said they were checking on brokers
and banks after reports of volatility and losses.
The move "caused by the SNB's unexpected policy reversal of
capping the Swiss franc against the euro has resulted in
exceptional volatility and extreme lack of liquidity," Alpari,
the shirt sponsor of English Premier League soccer club West
Ham, said in a statement.
"This has resulted in the majority of clients sustaining
losses which exceeded their account equity. Where a client
cannot cover this loss, it is passed on to us. This has forced
Alpari (UK) Limited to confirm that it has entered into
insolvency."
Online trading services provider London Capital Group
Holding put its franc-related losses at up to 1.7
million pounds ($2.6 million).
The franc surged as much as 40 percent to a high of 0.8500
per euro after the Swiss central bank lifted its
1.20 per euro cap.
New Zealand foreign exchange dealer Global Brokers NZ Ltd
closed due to hefty losses. The national Financial Market
Authority said it would "be seeking assurances that the client
funds have been protected and segregated".
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said it was "following up
with the banks on their practice in this regard ... to
understand the implication, if any, but we would not comment on
the situation of individual banks."
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said it was talking to
Alpari, while the U.S. National Futures Association said it was
monitoring the foreign exchange brokers it oversees.
BROKER WOES, REGULATORY POWERS
FXCM Inc shares fell nearly 90 percent in
pre-market hours before being halted for the regular trading
session on the New York Stock Exchange. In after-hours action,
it resumed trading, rebounding from the premarket
losses, but still down 70 percent from Thursday's close.
Top executives from FXCM went through company books until at
least 5 a.m. EST (1000 GMT) on Friday, according to a source
close to FXCM. Regulators were in FXCM's offices in downtown
Manhattan on Friday, according to two sources.
A spokesperson for the U.S. National Futures Association
said it was in "constant" contact with FXCM, and had been
"watching the volatility" as a result of the Swiss central bank
move. NFA rules allow a leverage ratio of 50 to 1 on
transactions in the Swiss franc, which means even a 2 percent
move can wipe out a position.
Not all brokerages suffered. GAIN Capital Holding Inc
said on Friday it generated a profit on Thursday from
trading, and that its strong financial position will allow it to
win market share. Its shares closed up 2.9 percent at $8.52.
Canada-based foreign exchange broker OANDA said in a
statement it "will pardon our clients' negative account balances
associated with this market event" and would not "re-quote or
amend" clients' trades on the Swiss currency.
But Denmark's Saxo Bank, one of the biggest players in
retail foreign exchange trading, said late on Thursday it would
potentially set different rates for its clients' transactions.
Saxo Bank chief financial officer Steen Blaafalk told
Reuters some clients had suffered losses but the bank was well
capitalised. Retail investors, some of whom face huge losses,
protested when Saxo said it might set different rates.
Lawyers said this could be contested.
"I think there will be litigation and disputes over
automatic close-outs," said a financial services lawyer.
Hong Kong media reported clients of HSBC Holdings
were able to buy the Swiss currency at below-market rates for
several hours through its online system, making several thousand
dollars in profits on the trades.
HSBC said online foreign exchange trading for the Swiss
franc "is currently operating normally and we will investigate
reports that customers could trade at old rates initially after
the cap was lifted."
(Additional reporting by Michelle Chen, Andrew Winterbottom,
Huw Jones, Alasdair Pal, Lincoln Feast Elzio Barreto and Jessica
Toonkel; Editing by Ruth Pitchford, David Gaffen and James
Dalgleish)