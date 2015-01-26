LONDON Jan 26 Administrators for online broker
Alpari are revisiting trades made after the removal of the Swiss
franc cap and may alter the amounts owed to it by clients, the
administators said in a update for clients and customers.
The difficulties in finding counterparties willing to sell
francs in the chaotic minutes after the Swiss National Bank's
decision on the franc on Jan. 15 are still reverberating through
foreign exchange markets.
Moves of up to 40 percent in the Swiss franc's value meant
that the scale of losses depended heavily on where on the way
down investors managed to complete automatic sell orders which
should have capped losses at minimal amounts.
Brokers struggled to execute at the ordered rates and most
have chosen to just cancel resulting negative balances for
clients, with Denmark's Saxobank standing out as having chosen
to both revisit the rates at which client orders were executed
and seek full settlement of money owed by clients.
Alpari administrators KPMG said there had been "certain
inconsistencies" in the pricing of trades after the franc
started to move.
"As a result, any account statements or information provided
by other means received by clients and creditors after the SNB
announcement may not accurately represent a client's or
creditor's balance," it said in the statement on its website,
dated Friday.
Retail FX firms Oanda, IronFX and ETX Capital last week
joined the race to buy Alpari UK, seeking to expand aggressively
in the sector shakeout prompted by the franc.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)