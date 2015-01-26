(Adds IG clients, IG spokesman, background)
By Patrick Graham and Jemima Kelly
LONDON Jan 26 Doubts grew on Monday about the
validity of trades in the turmoil that followed this month's
removal of the cap on the Swiss franc, with administrators of
Alpari UK saying they were taking another look at the retail
broker's trades.
Clients of fellow broker IG Group, meanwhile, have
told Reuters they are considering ways to challenge losses made
during a financially crippling few minutes immediately after the
freeing up of Swiss franc rates on Jan. 15.
Moves of up to 40 percent in the franc's value meant that
the scale of losses depended heavily on where on the way down
investors managed to complete automatic sell orders that should
have capped losses at minimal amounts.
Brokers struggled to execute at the ordered rates and most
have chosen to cancel resulting negative balances for retail
clients, with Denmark's Saxobank standing out as having chosen
to revisit the rates at which client orders were executed and
seek full settlement of money owed.
Alpari administrator KPMG said on its website, in a letter
to the broker's clients and creditors, that it was revisiting
trades made after the removal of the cap and might alter the
amounts owed by clients as a result. KPMG said there had been
"certain inconsistencies" in the pricing of trades after the
franc started to move.
A spokesman for IG Group said it was seeking payment of
negative balances as it always did, "as promptly as possible"
from a group of 327 clients who had negative balances worth a
little more than 17 million pounds ($25.6 million).
Reuters spoke to individual clients of IG, some of whom
said they had already taken up the matter with Britain's
Financial Conduct Authority and the financial ombudsman.
IG said it had no indication of any pending complaints or
investigations through the FCA.
"We are happy to debate any particular case with the FCA and
with the client in question," the IG spokesman said, underlining
that the company itself had written off 12 million pounds in
trades for clients at rates it had not eventually been able to
secure.
"We are honouring every trade that was confirmed after the
franc move," he added.
The FCA said it would not comment on individual firms and
declined to discuss the overall regulation of a sector which has
seen a handful of firms fail or reach out for emergency funding
because of client losses.
($1 = 0.6632 pounds)
(Editing by David Goodman)