By Marcin Goclowski and Michael Shields
WARSAW/VIENNA Jan 15 Polish lenders may take
the biggest hit in central Europe from the Swiss National Bank's
sudden move to scrap its cap on the franc on Thursday, after
Hungary forced lenders late last year to convert their mortgages
in francs into forints.
Poland's stock of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages stood at
about $36 billion at the end of last November - almost 8 percent
of gross domestic product in central Europe's biggest economy,
according to analysts at Citi.
Several banking sources in Warsaw said the government may
come under pressure to introduce a relief scheme for borrowers
of Swiss franc mortgages, after the franc jumped to 4.2 zlotys
from 3.6 a day earlier in the wake of the SNB's move.
"That's bad news for growth and the banking sector, as the
(non-performing loan) ratio of franc-denominated mortgages is
likely to increase," Michal Dybula, an economist at BNP Paribas
in Warsaw, said in a research note.
"It will make servicing Swiss franc loans more expensive,
reducing disposable income and hurting consumption," he said.
Shares in Poland's biggest lender, PKO BP, slumped
6.5 percent. Other banks stocks fell together with the currency.
While Hungary's forint and bank shares also fell, the scale
of the damage there is likely to be much smaller after Budapest
last year took drastic action to tackle the big currency risks
it faced from its stock of Swiss franc loans.
It ordered banks to convert the loans into forints, fixed
the exchange rate and then in November helped lenders pay for
the conversion costs by providing them with euros from the
country's reserves.
"God is with us," one Hungarian market source said,
referring to the timing of the conversion.
Hungary's biggest lender OTP and Austria's Erste
bank said on Thursday that the franc's surge would not
harm their Hungarian business, although shares in both companies
fell.
For a factbox on Swiss franc lending in central Europe,
click on:
BAD LOAN FEARS
A senior executive at Poland's PKO BP said that the bank and
the sector as a whole could withstand the surge in the franc but
that problems would arise if the franc rose above 5 zlotys and
stayed there for a prolonged period.
"Today we saw this (a rate of over 5 zlotys) for a while,
but I hope that it will not happen (in the longer term). That
could cause a sharp increase in non-performing loans," said
Pawel Borys, PKO BP strategy director.
Problems for borrowers could also mean problems for
politicians - Poland holds presidential and parliamentary
elections this year.
The central bank said it was closely following currency
fluctuations but believed Poland's banks could withstand the
surge in the Swiss franc.
In Croatia, central bank data showed that just under 10
percent of banks' total loan portfolio of about $42 billion is
in Swiss francs. Sources at two major banks said they expected a
rise in non-performing loans.
That could mean problems for politicians there as well.
"This is an election year and I wouldn't be surprised if the
government had to devise something to ease pressure on citizens
with CHF loans," said a source with a major bank who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
In Austria, Swiss franc loans made up 96 percent of the 25.7
billion euros ($30.09 billion) in foreign-currency loans
households held at the end of September, posing a problem for
lenders like Erste, Raiffeisen and Bank Austria
. Regulators banned the issue of such loans in 2008.
($1 = 0.8541 euros)
($1 = 3.6808 zlotys)
($1 = 6.5822 kuna)
(Reporting by Michael Shields, Marcin Goclowski, Krisztina
Than, Igor Ilic and bureaux in central and eastern Europe)