ZURICH, March 4 The Swiss government has not asked its central bank to introduce a new cap on the value of the Swiss franc, a spokesman for the government said on Wednesday, after a Swiss newspaper reported that two ministers had suggested such a move.

Switzerland's central bank stunned financial markets on Jan. 15 when it ended its cap on the value of the franc against the euro, stoking fears for the export-reliant Swiss economy.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is independent of the government in its monetary policy decision making.

But in a preview of a report by Handelszeitung due to be published on Thursday, the Swiss weekly, citing a confidential working paper put to the seven-member government, said that Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf and Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann want the government to win more influence over the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) decisions through regular and intensified discussions.

The country's finance and economy ministers argue for the consideration of reinstating a cap on the value of the Swiss franc to protect the Swiss economy from the fallout of a surging currency, Handelszeitung reported.

According to the proposal, the aim should be to coordinate monetary and economic policy with regard to content and communication.

A government spokesman declined to comment on the specifics of the newspaper report, citing the confidential nature of government meetings, but said: "The government has made no demand for a currency cap."

The spokesman later issued a rare written denial published on the government's website, saying: "Handelszeitung claimed today in a preview that two federal councillors want to introduce a currency cap again. This claim is false, that is why I deny it completely."

The preview of the Handelszeitung story was initially headlined "Federal councillors want to introduce currency cap again", but was later changed to "Federal councillors suggest new currency cap" on its website.

A spokesman for the SNB declined to comment on the report.

Switzerland's central bank has come under intense scrutiny following its decision in January, with left-wing politicians calling for a new cap to shield the economy.

The rise in the franc has pushed many Swiss firms to cut hundreds of jobs in Switzerland, in anticipation of the strong currency eating into revenues from exports. (Reporting By Zurich Newsroom; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)