VIENNA Jan 20 Raiffeisen Bank International Chief Executive Karl Sevelda played down the impact of the surge in the Swiss franc on loans in that currency that the Austrian lender has in emerging Europe.

"I don't see it as a big problem. The only country with a large volume is Poland, but we see the Swiss franc borrowers in Poland as tending to be well off," he told reporters on the sidelines of a Euromoney conference on Tuesday. The bank has around 2.9 billion euros ($3.35 billion) of such loans in Poland.

Asked if non-performing loans were set to rise as a result of the franc's rise, he said: "Slightly at most, not to a great extent." He said the issue was not a real problem in other countries and was minimal compared with the hit banks took from forced conversion of foreign-currency loans in Hungary. ($1 = 0.8651 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)