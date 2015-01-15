VIENNA Jan 15 Raiffeisen Bank International's
biggest exposure to Swiss franc loans in central and
eastern Europe is in Poland but it also has some corporate loans
in Hungary, emerging Europe's number two lender said on
Thursday.
The bank said, in an emailed response to an enquiry about
the Swiss National Bank's decision to let the franc rise, that
it had around 2.9 billion euros ($3.38 billion) of Swiss franc
loans in Poland, 360 million in Romania, 270 million in Croatia,
80 million in Serbia as of the end of September and a remaining
position of about 220 million francs of mainly corporate loans
in Hungary.
"We currently do not forecast the effects of the (Swiss
franc) appreciation on our asset quality, as we still have to
see at which level the exchange rates will stabilise." the bank
said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)