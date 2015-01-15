Jan 15 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Thursday its wide spread of costs and revenues in different currencies would mitigate the impact of a surge in the Swiss franc, triggered by the scrapping of a three-year-old cap on the franc.

"Roche is a global company with a complete value chain in its key markets such as the United States, Europe and Japan," a spokesman said in an emailed statement.

"Roche generates significant revenues in the euro zone. At the same time, Roche also incurs an important part of its costs in euros, including expenses for R&D, production and personnel. This helps mitigate the currency impact on Roche's cash flow."

