Jan 15 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on
Thursday its wide spread of costs and revenues in different
currencies would mitigate the impact of a surge in the Swiss
franc, triggered by the scrapping of a three-year-old cap on the
franc.
"Roche is a global company with a complete value chain in
its key markets such as the United States, Europe and Japan," a
spokesman said in an emailed statement.
"Roche generates significant revenues in the euro zone. At
the same time, Roche also incurs an important part of its costs
in euros, including expenses for R&D, production and personnel.
This helps mitigate the currency impact on Roche's cash flow."
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Ben Hirschler; Editing by Tom
Pfeiffer)