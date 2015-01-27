* Swiss dividend ratios above average in Europe
* Payout ratios could become unsustainable
* Swiss earnings and dividend forecasts downgraded
By Blaise Robinson and Francesco Canepa
PARIS/LONDON, Jan 27 Swiss companies with costs
at home and sales abroad will have a hard time maintaining their
historically generous payouts to shareholders as a surge in the
value of the nation's currency eats into their earnings.
The knock-on effects of this month's removal of the cap on
the Swiss franc have come thick and fast, not least for the
country's private banking sector. But for many Swiss businesses
the extent of the impact is still emerging, with fund managers
and analysts expecting companies to trim dividends as the
currency squeeze takes its toll of profits.
Such varied companies as Swiss Re, Swisscom
, SGS, Givaudan, Zurich Insurance
, Nestle and ABB have been paying
out between 59 percent and 89 percent of their earnings in
dividends, according to Thomson Reuters data, well above the 47
percent average for MSCI Europe companies.
"For an exporter already spending two thirds of profit on
its dividend, it will now have to use 100 percent of earnings
just to maintain the dividend," said Roland Kaloyan, head of
European equity strategy at Societe Generale Corporate and
Investment Banking.
"It won't be sustainable and it's something that has not yet
been priced in by the market."
The implications extend wider. Dividends of Swiss companies
are key for big pension funds and institutional investors,
already stymied by the country's negative sovereign bond yields,
and a cut in a company's dividend could spark a sell-off as
yield-hungry investors dump the stock.
SocGen has recently downgraded its target on the Swiss
equity index to 7,500 points by year-end, down about 10
percent from current levels.
BIG PHARMA NOT IMMUNE
A number of big pharmaceutical groups may have enough cash
on their balance sheets to maintain or even raise dividends for
the next year or two, analysts and fund managers said. But with
big research departments in Switzerland suddenly becoming more
expensive to run, they will still feel the currency pinch.
Though Novartis said on Tuesday that it would
raise its dividend for 2014 to 2.60 Swiss francs per share from
2.45 francs the previous year, that increase was below the
average dividend forecast of 2.67 francs in a Reuters poll.
The company, which has about 13 percent of its costs in
Switzerland, said it expects the stronger franc to knock about
12 percentage points off core operating income this year and 7
percentage points off sales.
Other companies are likely to send similar warning signals
as Europe's earnings season gathers pace and analysts have
already started to cut profit forecasts. Estimates for 2015 have
been cut by 2 percent in the past week, Thomson Reuters data
shows.
"The big stocks in Switzerland are some of the best you
could own in Europe, there's no question about that. But on the
other hand, you could be sure that the negative earnings
revision will hit them," said Jorg de Vries-Hippen of Allianz
Global Investors, which has 345 billion euros ($390 billion) in
assets under management.
Analysts have also started to trim dividend estimates for a
number of Swiss exporters. The average forecast for Chocolate
maker Barry Callebaut, which generates most of its
sales outside Switzerland, has dropped by 8.9 percent over the
past 30 days and the company said last week that the strong
Swiss franc could hit its results.
Dividend estimates for sanitary equipment maker Geberit
have fallen by 6.6 percent. Even before the scrapping
Swiss franc's cap the company had said the currency's strength
was hampering business, which relies on demand from Germany and
other euro zone countries.
Some strategists said that foreign investors should sell
Swiss stocks and pocket a big gain stemming from the currency
swing before companies start to downgrade profit guidance and
cut dividends.
"For euro, pound and dollar investors, these stocks have
reached very expensive levels ... With the Swiss franc
appreciation you get a big windfall profit and maybe it's better
to take it," Allianz GI's De Vries-Hippen said.
