ZURICH Feb 27 Aircraft maintenance firm SR
Technics said on Friday it would cut as many as 250 jobs, the
latest firm to slash positions in Switzerland amid a surge in
the franc after the central bank dropped a cap on the currency.
The move, the second sizable round of job losses disclosed
this week, shows that firms in Switzerland are now making deeper
cuts to protect their profits from a soaring franc than merely
cutting working hours, asking suppliers for discounts, and
paying some staff in euros instead of costly Swiss francs.
The central bank had protected the export-reliant economy
from the effects of a strong currency since 2011 with a
1.20-per-euro cap, which it abruptly dropped last month,
allowing the currency to float freely against the euro.
"A range of factors - including the impact of currency
fluctuations and the high cost of providing certain services
from our Swiss base - are requiring us to adapt in order to meet
the evolving needs of our customers," Zurich-based SR Technics
said in a statement.
The firm is owned by Abu Dhabi state-owned fund Mubadala
Development Company. Earlier this week, cable
operator UPC Cablecom said it would cut 250 jobs in Switzerland
after folding a Swiss unit together with an Austrian one.
Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse have
both laid out measures to battle the higher Swiss franc, while
private bank Julius Baer said it would cut 200 jobs as
a counter-measure, most of them in Switzerland.
The cuts underscore the effect of the Swiss National Bank's
decision on the economy, which is predicted to enter a recession
this year due to the move.
The fallout comes at a delicate time for Switzerland, which
faces national elections in October. The central bank, already
being scrutinized over the decision to drop the cap, would
almost certainly be blamed if the Swiss economy contracts this
year and job losses pile up.
Earlier on Friday, the country's leading economic indicator
posted its biggest fall since 2011, as business sentiment and
order books plunged after central bank scrapped its currency
cap.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; editing by Susan Thomas)