* SNB's shock move to scrap franc cap takes companies aback
* Small, medium-sized firms with high costs in francs most
exposed
* Watchmakers to be among hardest hit due to 2013 law
By Caroline Copley and Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, Jan 16 "Swiss Made" has traditionally
stood for quality, precision and reliability. But after a shock
move to scrap the cap on the franc, it could convey a less
attractive message: Made more expensive.
The decision by the Swiss National Bank, after three years
of holding down the franc's value, was met with indignation by
many small-to-mid size companies which now face lower revenue
from exports.
Unlike bigger multinationals based in the country, smaller
companies tend to produce a higher proportion of their goods in
Switzerland, meaning they lack the spread of costs in other
currencies that could mitigate the franc's surge.
Many face the prospect of cost and price cuts to stay
competitive.
"I trust you have a strong plan that will help all of us in
the long run," Edouard Meylan, chief executive of watchmaker H.
Moser & Cie wrote in a scathing open letter to the SNB President
Thomas Jordan, saying he had already received calls from
retailers cancelling orders.
Small and medium-sized companies were responsible for around
a fifth of all Swiss exports in 2012, according to a survey by
Credit Suisse. They employ 2.3 million of the country's 8
million people, a separate study by consultancy OBT estimated.
This means any fallout from the franc's new strength could
have serious consequences for the economy.
Watchmakers will be among the hardest hit, since under new
legislation passed by parliament in 2013 at least 60 percent of
the value of industrial products, including watches, has to be
manufactured in Switzerland to carry the coveted "Swiss Made"
label.
Nicholas Ebisch, currency analyst at Caxton FX, said Swiss
companies' products were now between 10 and 40 percent more
expensive than earlier in the week due to the SNB's move.
'SQUEEZED LEMON'
Medical technology companies - another niche area where
Switzerland excels - are also expected to feel the pain.
Dental implant maker Straumann could be one of the
worst affected, since almost two-thirds of its production costs
are in francs, according to estimates by analysts at Sanford C.
Bernstein. In contrast, 40 percent of its sales are in euros.
Sonova, the world's largest maker of hearing aids,
was also singled out by analysts due to its Swiss-based
manufacturing. Credit Suisse said the currency moves could knock
as much as 20 percent off both companies' annual operating
profit.
While Straumann pledged to take a harder look at costs, for
many small companies the room for manoeuvre is non-existent.
"At some companies the lemon is already fully squeezed,"
said Roland Goethe, president of Swissmechanic, the employers'
association for companies in the machinery, electronic and
metalworking sectors.
"It's been said that firms had three years to prepare for
the cap's abolishment. But how can you prepare with a squeezed
lemon?" he added, saying the first indications from the
association's members showed customers in Europe, the sector's
main market, were not prepared to pay higher prices.
While falling import prices may provide a boost, Goethe
judged the overall balance to be negative.
Neither is the service sector immune.
Wealth managers like EFG International and Vontobel
will feel the pinch, since some two-thirds of assets
under management are in euros and dollars, while the majority of
their costs are in francs.
'SHOCK THERAPY'
Corporate Switzerland was left reeling by the decision to
pull the plug on the cap, which came without warning and has
blown a hole in their ability to forward plan with certainty.
Industry group Swiss Textiles said the franc's strength
posed an "existential threat" that endangered jobs.
Peter Spuhler, chief executive of Stadler Rail, which
exports half of its trains abroad, described the sudden
announcement as "shock therapy" for industry.
"The only thing you can do in the short term is relocate
part of the production process abroad. Otherwise you have no
chance and you don't get the orders," he told Swiss television.
The franc's surge is a further cloud on the horizon for
companies, already burdened by a vote to restrict immigration
last year that threatens to choke off the supply of
highly-skilled labour from the European Union.
For some, it makes the prospect of quitting Switzerland
altogether more appealing.
"I've been chasing a thought around in my head: why not just
move 2 km to Germany and do our business in the EU from now on?"
said H. Moser & Cie's Meylan.
