ZURICH, March 11 Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner joined the argument over the independence of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), urging Swiss lawmakers to drop calls for a greater level of political control over the central bank.

Some lawmakers in Berne want closer scrutiny of the SNB after it caused turmoil in financial markets in January with the sudden removal of a currency cap against the euro.

But Rohner, head of a systemically important bank, told a public gathering in Zurich that, though such measures may be painful in the short term, poltiticans "should not interfere" with the central bank's decision-making.

"The SNB's independence is an important and valuable tenet," Rohner said, warning that political interference would prove damaging to Switzerland further out. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by David Goodman)