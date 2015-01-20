(Adds detail, edits)
ZURICH Jan 20 Credit Suisse has
responded to recent currency volatility caused by the Swiss
National Bank's (SNB) decision to scrap its currency cap, noting
its earnings remained just as sensitive to forex moves as it had
said in September.
Switzerland's second-biggest bank said the sharp rise in the
value of the Swiss franc would not materially impact its capital
ratios but said its profits remained linked to the currency's
value, without giving any specific figures.
Like many major Swiss companies, the bank holds a
considerable portion of assets, and derives revenue, in euros,
dollars and other currencies, but reports in Swiss francs,
making it vulnerable to adverse currency moves.
Its statement made no mention of any losses linked to the
franc's volatility but said its currency sensitivities had
remained broadly unchanged since the third quarter last year.
Credit Suisse had said at the end of October its pretax
profit over the first nine months of the year would be affected
by 10 percent swings in the dollar and euro against the franc to
the tune of 439 million francs ($503 million) and 180 million,
respectively.
In its latest statement, Switzerland's second-biggest bank
after UBS also noted that actual sensitivities to
currency moves would depend on average exchange rates
experienced during 2015, as well as any offsetting management
actions.
"In terms of capital ... our policy is to hedge the capital
allocated to our non-Swiss based activities," the Zurich-based
bank said in a statement. "Accordingly, this currency volatility
has not materially impacted our capital ratios."
Switzerland's central bank shocked financial markets last
week by scrapping its three-year-old cap on the franc, sending
the currency soaring against the euro.
At the end of the third quarter last year, Credit Suisse had
bolstered a major capital ratio to 9.8 percent, taking it within
striking distance of a 10 percent year-end target.
The SNB's decision has led Credit Suisse, due to release its
next full earnings report on Feb. 12, to start charging
institutional and large corporate clients for Swiss franc
accounts.
Smaller rival Julius Baer said on Monday it did
not suffer any losses soon after the SNB's decision, while
earlier on Tuesday EFG International said the franc
swings would shave a single-digit percentage off pretax profit
if the exchange rates to the euro and dollar remain at current
levels.
($1 = 0.8735 Swiss francs)
