ZURICH, Sept 5 Switzerland's booming real estate
market poses an increasing risk to the country's financial
stability, the central bank's vice chairman said on Wednesday.
"Switzerland is facing an increasing risk, both of defaults
in the mortgage market and a sizable correction in property
prices, either of which might impair financial stability in the
medium term," Jean-Pierre Danthine told a conference in Zurich.
The booming Swiss residential property market is a
by-product of the Swiss National Bank's policy of keeping
interest rates very low to stem gains in the safe-haven franc,
which it capped at 1.20 per euro a year ago.
In his speech, Danthine made no mention of monetary policy
or the franc cap.
The SNB has repeatedly warned of an overheating real estate
market in Zurich and Geneva, and said the bursting of a property
bubble would constitute a risk to the country's overall
financial stability. The bulk of Swiss home mortgages are held
by the country's smaller banks.
A rise in interest rates, lower economic growth or a rise in
unemployment would mean some borrowers could not repay their
loans, raising defaults and ultimately causing a fall in
property prices and an increase in soured mortgages in banks'
portfolios, Danthine said.
As part of a new regulatory toolkit that came into force in
July to counter the rise in real estate prices, the central bank
now has the ability to call on a counter-cyclical capital buffer
(CCB) to safeguard banks' residential mortgage books.
"When activated, the CCB should help reduce the amplitude
and the consequences of imbalances," Danthine also said.
The SNB does not expect to seek enaction of the buffer until
2013 at the earliest, its chairman Thomas Jordan said on Aug.
27, as the rise in property prices seemed to be cooling.
