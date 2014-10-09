(Recasts with quotes, detail from speech)

By Joshua Franklin

MARTIGNY, Switzerland Oct 9 The Swiss National Bank does not rule out using negative interest rates to defend its cap on the franc but they are not part of its base scenario, its vice-chairman said on Thursday.

The SNB said in September it could take further steps, at once if needed, to protect the 1.20-per-euro cap, threatened recently by rising global political tensions and the euro zone's ultra-loose monetary policy.

That comment fuelled debate about whether negative rates - which the European Central Bank has introduced on overnight deposits - had risen up the Swiss central bank's agenda.

SNB vice-chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said negative rates were not "completely appealing", though they could be effective.

"(They ) do not make up part of our principal scenario," he said in Martigny, Switzerland, while reaffirming the bank's full commitment to the franc cap.

The SNB set the cap in September 2011 to ward off deflation and a recession, as investors seeking a safe haven from the euro zone crisis bid the Swiss currency up to record levels.

The recent strength in the safe-haven currency has raised questions about whether the SNB would need to take action, either by selling francs or introducing negative rates.

Both options are problematic. Negative rates would probably involve a charge on sight deposits - the cash commercial banks hold at the SNB - and could be costly for the financial sector.

Intervening in foreign exchange markets could swell the SNB's already bloated currency reserves.

Danthine said the cap remained the bank's central tool for ensuring appropriate monetary conditions given the still weak economic environment. The SNB flagged an increased risk of deflation in its monetary policy announcement in September.

The franc has weakened slightly since reaching a 21-month high against the euro in September. It was trading at 1.211 per euro by 1050 GMT on Thursday.

GOLD VOTE

Danthine criticised an upcoming popular vote on the SNB's gold reserves, saying it would restrict the central bank's ability to set monetary policy successfully if adopted.

The "Save our Swiss gold" proposal, led by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), aims to ban the central bank from offloading its reserves and to oblige it to hold at least 20 percent of its assets in gold. The vote is scheduled for Nov. 30.

Had the terms of the initiative been in force three years ago, it would have obliged the SNB to buy gold as well as euros in large quantities to defend the currency floor, Danthine said.

"Our defence of the minimum exchange rate would thus have involved huge costs, which would almost certainly have caused foreign exchange markets to doubt our resolve to enforce the rate by all means," he said.

The SNB injected billions of francs into the foreign exchange market in 2012 to defend the cap.