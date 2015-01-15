COPENHAGEN Jan 15 The Danish central bank might
be forced to cut its deposit rate to stop the crown appreciating
after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) shocked markets by scrapping
the franc's cap against the euro on Thursday, analysts said.
They said Denmark's higher interest rate was likely to draw
investment from Switzerland, risking an unwanted strengthening
of the Danish crown. As it removed the upper limit on the
currency, the SNB also sought to dissuade new flows into Swiss
francs by lowering a key interest rate, which was already
negative, by 0.5 percentage points to -0.75 percent.
"Some people in the market speculate about a cut already
today but I don't expect it to happen today," Nordea analyst Jan
Storup Nielsen said.
He expects the central bank to wait for next week's meeting
of the European Central Bank, at which the ECB is widely
expected to announce it will start buying government bonds with
new money, then act within the next three months.
With Denmark's key policy rate at minus 0.05 percent
compared with minus 0.75 percent in Switzerland, and the crown
seen as a low risk currency, appetite for Danish assets is
expected to increase.
"EUR/DKK is currently around the level which
triggered intervention in fourth quarter last year," Danske
senior analyst Jens Naervig Pedersen said in a note to clients.
In September to November last year, Denmark's central bank,
the Nationalbanken, purchased 6.9 billion Danish crowns ($1.1
billion) in the market to keep the crown stable. Intervention is
typically the central bank's first step before a rate move.
The central bank aims to keep the crown within a narrow band
of 7.29252 to 7.62824 per euro. On Thursday, it traded at around
7.4350 per euro, its strongest level since June 2012 and some
distance from the central parity rate of 7.46038.
Pedersen said markets were speculating that the Nationalbank
would be forced to move the floor under the crown, which could
add to the downwards pressure. "However, we expect Nationalbank
will maintain a lower bound on EUR/DKK, which is probably around
the level of 7.4300," he added.
That level was reached in 2012, when the crown hit a
historic low of 7.4234 per euro.
The central bank cut its certificates of deposit rate to
minus 0.05 percent on Sept. 4, meaning it effectively charges
banks to park money securely for one week, after the ECB cut its
overnight deposit rate to minus 0.2 percent.
($1 = 6.3533 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Catherine Evans)