BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
ZURICH Jan 21 The Swiss government does not consider it appropriate to launch a programme to support Switzerland's economy and domestic demand after the central bank abandoned its currency cap last week, the economy minister said on Wednesday.
The Swiss National Bank upended financial markets by scrapping a three-year-old cap on the franc, sending the currency soaring against the euro and stoking fears for Switzerland's export-driven economy.
"We should only start discussing such a programme if Switzerland were to approach a recession. This is, however, at present definitely not the case," Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann told a press conference in Berne.
Schneider-Ammann echoed comments by Swiss officials on Sunday, who sought to reassure the country the SNB's decision would not destabilise the economy just before the European Central Bank could announce a massive bond-buying programme. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Caroline Copley; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.