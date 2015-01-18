ZURICH Jan 18 Switzerland should be able to
withstand the abolition of the cap on the franc, the finance
minister said in interviews published on Sunday, referring to
the central bank's shock U-turn that sent the franc nearly 30
percent higher against the euro.
Thursday's move by the Swiss National Bank threatened the
future of a fifth of Swiss industrial firms, the head of one
business lobby group told one newspaper.
The SNB said it had abandoned the cap because it had become
unsustainable, and Finance Minister Eveline
Widmer-Schlumpf said the SNB decision was a "good development"
which would give the central bank more room for manoeuvre.
"I'm confident that the economy will be able to cope with
this decision. Companies are in a far better position than in
2011 when the cap was introduced," she told the SonntagsBlick
and Schweiz am Sonntag newspapers.
"If the exchange rate stays above 1.10 Swiss francs per
euro, companies should be able to adjust," she added.
The SNB capped the value of the franc at 1.20 per euro in
Sept. 2011 to stave off the threat of deflation and recession
after investors seeking shelter from the global crisis piled
into the safe-haven currency.
Companies were left reeling by the decision to abolish the
cap, which will put pressure on exports and margins. The franc
traded at just under parity with the euro on Friday.
Hans Hess, president of Swissmem, which represents companies
in the machinery, electronic, and metalworking sectors told the
NZZ am Sonntag paper that one-in-five Swiss industrial firms
faced an "existential threat."
"The abolition of the cap will cost jobs, but the sector
overcame the franc crisis in 2011 and will also cope with this
crisis," he said.
Asked whether policy measures were planned to support the
economy, Widmer-Schlumpf told the SonntagsZeitung newspaper that
the government must first take stock. The priority was to push
ahead with planned measures such as corporate tax reform, which
should bring some relief, she said.
