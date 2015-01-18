* Swiss fin min says economy can withstand SNB move to scrap
cap
* Says firms should be able to adjust to level of 1.10 per
euro
* ECB poised to announce bond-buying programme on Jan. 22
(Recasts, adds Swiss finance official quote, context)
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Jan 18 Swiss officials sought to
reassure the country on Sunday that a shock decision by the
central bank to scrap its cap on the franc would not destabilise
the economy ahead of a crucial week in which the European
Central Bank could announce a massive bond-buying programme.
Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said she expects
the exchange rate to settle down at around 1.10 per euro, a
level she believes firms in the export-orientated country should
be able to withstand.
"I'm confident that the economy will be able to cope with
this decision. Companies are in a far better position than in
2011 when the cap was introduced," she told the SonntagsBlick
and Schweiz am Sonntag newspapers.
The Swiss National bank stunned markets on Thursday when it
abandoned its three-year-old cap on the franc of 1.20 per euro,
saying the policy had become unsustainable.
The move sent the franc soaring, prompting firms across
Switzerland to warn of a plunge in profits, with the luxury,
industrial and tourism sectors most exposed. [IDS:nL6N0UV2LO]
With inflation already running at -0.3 percent year-on-year,
Switzerland also risks importing deflation if the franc stays at
its high level against the euro.
Hans Hess, president of Swissmem, which represents companies
in the machinery, electronic, and metalworking sectors, told the
NZZ am Sonntag paper that one-in-five Swiss industrial firms
faced an "existential threat."
"The abolition of the cap will cost jobs, but the sector
overcame the franc crisis in 2011 and will also cope with this
crisis," he said.
The franc broke past parity following the SNB's
announcement, hitting a high of 0.8500 francs per euro
before trimming gains. On Friday it was trading at
a whisker below parity with the euro.
How much room for manoeuvre the SNB has could depend on what
the ECB announces on Thursday when it is expected to launch a
government bond-buying programme to revive the economy and
combat deflation.
If the ECB exceeds market expectations, investors may pile
into the safe-haven franc putting the SNB under more pressure to
act.
Some economists and officials said the exchange rate needs
to gravitate towards the 1.10 per euro level to prevent
potential damage to the economy.
If the currency were to stay at parity for a long time, it
would lead to very weak economic growth and rising unemployment,
Finance Department Director Serge Gaillard told the
Zentralschweiz am Sonntag paper.
SNB President Thomas Jordan said reaction to the decision to
scrap the cap had been overdone.
Charles Wyplosz, professor of international economics at the
Graduate Institute in Geneva said he believed the SNB may have
intervened in the currency markets on Friday to keep the franc
at parity with the euro.
(Additional reporting by Noah Barkin.; Editing by Rosalind
Russell)